China's defence minister meets Pakistan Army chief; discusses regional security issues

"An MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) was also signed for enhancement of defence cooperation between both the Armies," the statement said.

Published: 30th November 2020 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 10:50 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes ( Photo | Pakistan Press Information Dept)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: China's Defence Minister Gen Wei Fenghe on Monday held talks with Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed regional security issues and signed an agreement to deepen defence cooperation between the all-weather allies.

"During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral defence collaboration were discussed," said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan's Army, after the meeting between the two generals.

"An MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) was also signed for enhancement of defence cooperation between both the Armies," the statement said.

The details of the MoU were not shared.

Gen Bajwa thanked Gen Wei for China's unwavering support to Pakistan on all key issues at regional and international forums, saying that the Pakistan Army greatly values the "time-tested and brotherly relations" with China.

"We have been standing together all along, and our relations will be no different in wake of future challenges," Gen Bajwa said.

The Chinese defence minister's visit to Pakistan came a day after his whirlwind trip to Nepal where he met Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

He also held talks with Nepal Army chief Gen.

Purna Chandra Thapa on ways to resume military cooperation and training impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gen Wei acknowledged and appreciated the Pakistan Army's sincere efforts towards maintaining regional peace and providing a secure environment to the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, the ISPR statement said.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, Gen Wei laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

The Pakistan Army presented a Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.

The Pakistan Army, which has ruled the country for more than half of its 70 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable influence in deciding matters of security and foreign policy.

