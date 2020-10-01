STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

British PM's father pictured in shop without face mask, apologises

The 80-year-old author and former Conservative Party member of the European Parliament apologised, claiming he may not be fully updated on the new rules

Published: 01st October 2020 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Stanley Johnson. (File Photo| AFP)

Stanley Johnson. (File Photo| AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's father, Stanley Johnson, has been pictured shopping without a face mask, now a legal requirement as part of measures to control the spread of coronavirus in the UK.

The 80-year-old author and former Conservative Party member of the European Parliament apologised, claiming he may not be fully updated on the new rules, under which the lack of face coverings in enclosed spaces can incur fines of 200 pounds for first-time offenders, rising steeply for repeat offences.

"I'm extremely sorry for the slip up and I would urge absolutely everybody to do everything they can to make sure they do follow the rules about masks and social distancing," Stanley Johnson was quoted as saying by the 'Daily Mirror' newspaper, which first published the picture of him shopping in a local newsagent store.

"The fact this was my first day back in the UK after three weeks abroad is, I am sure, no excuse for not knowing the rules," he said.

Stanley Johnson was referring to his stay at his home in Greece, a journey which had also attracted some criticism back in July when the official lockdown-related travel guidance called for a ban on all but essential travel.

However, he had claimed his travel requirement was essential.

His shopping trip back in west London without a face covering came on Tuesday, a day before his son, the Prime Minister, addressed a sombre briefing from Downing Street to warn that the UK was at a "critical point" as the number of daily coronavirus infections was showing a sharp rise.

"Bear in mind that the fines are now very considerable and they will be imposed," he had said, in reference to the legal requirement for face coverings which came in force last month.

Meanwhile, former Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn has also been similarly caught breaking the coronavirus rules on large gatherings and forced to apologise for the mistake.

He was pictured by 'The Sun' newspaper with his wife, Laura Alvarez, at a dinner party for nine people, breaching the so-called "rule of six", which restricts gatherings to only six people indoors or outdoors.

The first-time penalty for the breach is also set at 200 pounds.

"I recently had dinner at a friend's house where the number of guests eventually exceeded five.  understand that remaining at the dinner was a breach of the rule of six. I apologise for my mistake," the north London MP told the newspaper.

It remains to be seen if Johnson and Corbyn will be issued with penalty notices and made to pay the fine.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stanley Johnson masks COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp