Canada extends coronavirus travel ban until October 31

Published: 01st October 2020 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Canada

A nurse greets a woman at a COVID-19 walk-in clinic in Montreal,Canada. (Photo| AP)

By ANI

OTTAWA: Canada is extending the travel ban for foreigners until October 31 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in a statement.

"We are extending the existing restrictions on non-US international travel into Canada until October 31, 2020," Blair said via Twitter on Wednesday.

The order does not apply to some US nationals, temporary foreign workers approved by the federal government and other select individuals, including diplomats and flight crews.

The strict quarantine protocols upon entry in Canada will remain in place. As of March 25, Quarantine Act violators may be subject to a fine of up to $537,000 and/or a prison sentence in the duration of six months.

In addition, if a violator is found to have contributed to a risk of death of another individual, they can be subject to a fine of up to $720,000 and/or a prison term of three years.

Meanwhile, some Canadians, including parliamentarian Michelle Rempel Garner, have criticised the sweeping travel bans urging the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to introduce exceptions for foreign national partners and adult children.

In mid-March, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the government is halting the entry of most foreign citizens into Canada.

