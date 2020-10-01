STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India declares one-day state mourning for Kuwait's Emir

Published: 01st October 2020 06:07 PM

In this March 31, 2019 file photo, Kuwait's ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, attends the opening of the 30th Arab Summit, in Tunis, Tunisia. (File Photo | AP)

Kuwait's ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday declared one-day state mourning on Sunday as a mark of respect to Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, who passed away on Tuesday.

Making the announcement, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, "The government of India has decided that there will be one day's state mourning on October 4 throughout India."

"The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings throughout India where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment programmes on that day," said an MHA statement.

Al-Sabah's death plunged Kuwait into mourning, as the leader was regarded by many in the region as a savvy diplomatic operator and a humanitarian champion. Kuwait has announced 40 days' mourning following his death.

Al-Sabah suddenly fell ill in July, leading to quick hospitalisation and surgery in Kuwait City amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Authorities did not say why he took ill.

Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah
