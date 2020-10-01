Pakistan arrests Indian national for allegedly crossing border without travel documents

By PTI

LAHORE: An Indian national has been arrested for allegedly crossing the border without travel documents in Sialkot district of Pakistan's Punjab province, police said on Thursday.

The man, identified as Hareender Singh, was arrested on Wednesday for "illegally entering into Pakistan by crossing the Working Boundary through the border village of Kundanpur in Sucheetgarh Sector of Sialkot," some 130kms from Lahore, police said.

No travel documents were recovered from Singh, who is said to be a resident of Gurdaspur, according to police.

The Sialkot police registered a case against him.

He has been shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

As many as nineteen Indian nationals are languishing in jail in different parts of Pakistan for "illegal border crossing", according to an official of the federal government.