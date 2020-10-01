STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven Indians held in Nepal for supplying expired chocolate bars

Published: 01st October 2020 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KATHMANDU: ]Seven Indians, including a woman, were arrested in Nepal on Thursday for supplying expired chocolate bars, according to the police.

A special Crime Branch team of Kathmandu Metropolitan Police, on the basis of a tip-off, raided three houses in Bafal and Kalanki areas in the outskirt of Kathmandu and seized thousands of sacks of expired chocolate bars.

There was a huge amount of expired chocolate bars in the three houses rented by the Indian nationals, Superintendent of Police at Kathmandu Metropolitan Police Office Ishwor Karki told PTI.

"The smugglers were about to change the labels on the wrappers of the imported chocolate," the senior police officer said.

The arrested Indians have been handed over to the Department of Commerce, Supplies and Consumer Protection Management for further legal action, Karki said.

The police have sealed all the three buildings.

