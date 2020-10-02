STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Israeli tourism minister resigns to protest Netanyahu

The emergency government has been roiled by infighting and has faced widespread criticism over its confusing and often contradictory response to the pandemic.

Published: 02nd October 2020 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

JERUSALEM: Israel's tourism minister resigned from the fractious government Friday, saying he doesn't have an “ounce of trust” in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and accusing him of putting his personal and legal issues ahead of the response to the coronavirus crisis.

Asaf Zamir is a member of the centrist Blue and White Party, which battled Netanyahu's right-wing Likud in three successive elections in under a year before forming an emergency government with it in May to combat the pandemic.

Israel went into a second nationwide lockdown last month and is now grappling with one of the worst outbreaks in the world on a per capita basis. The emergency government has been roiled by infighting and has faced widespread criticism over its confusing and often contradictory response to the pandemic.

“I can no longer sit in a government in which I don’t have an ounce of trust in the person at its head,” Zamir tweeted. "I have unfortunately determined that the coronavirus crisis and its terrible impact is at best in second place in the list of priorities of the prime minister. Personal and legal considerations are at the top of Netanyahu’s priorities.”

Netanyahu has been the target of weekly demonstrations outside his official residence for months, with protesters calling on him to resign over his trial on multiple corruption allegations and his response to the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Israel’s parliament passed a law that would allow the government to curtail public protests during the lockdown, as Netanyahu’s critics accused him of trying to muzzle dissent. Netanyahu says the restrictions are needed to prevent transmission of the virus.

The Likud slammed Zamir’s decision to step down, accusing him of playing politics at a time when Netanyahu is “fighting around the clock in order to save the lives and the livelihoods of Israeli citizens.”

“Blue and White needs to decide if they are working in unison within the government in fighting the coronavirus or if they are continuing to create chaos within the government and therefore harm the necessary actions for the sake of Israeli citizens.”

Israel garnered praise last spring when it moved quickly to seal its borders, close most businesses and impose strict stay-at-home orders. By May the rate of new daily cases had dropped to around a dozen.

But that month authorities abruptly reopened the economy, lifting nearly all restrictions. Case numbers have soared since then, with the country now reporting more than 7,000 new infections a day and authorities warning that hospitals could soon be overwhelmed. The economy has meanwhile been slow to recover.

Israel, with a population of just 9 million, has reported a total of more than 250,000 cases and more than 1,600 deaths.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israel tourism minister Benjamin Netanyahu coronavirus crisis
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp