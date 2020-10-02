STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

My mother was fighter for women her entire life: US Vice President candidate Kamala Harris

Harris' mother Shyamala Gopalan, a cancer biologist came from India to the US at the age of 19 to pursue her dream of curing cancer.

Published: 02nd October 2020 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Senator Kamala Harris, who is the Democratic Party's vice-presidential candidate, has attributed her entire life's success to her mother Shyamala Gopalan, saying she was a fighter for women.

Harris, 55, is the first-ever Black, African-American and Indian-American woman to be the vice-presidential candidate of a major political party.

"There are so many stories I could tell about her that have influenced who I am. My mother was a fighter for women her entire life.

Her specialty was breast cancer, and, you know, before I was probably aware of it, I was hearing her passion for the importance of women receiving dignity in the health care system," Harris said during a podcast conversation with the former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton.

Harris' mother Shyamala Gopalan, a cancer biologist came from India to the US at the age of 19 to pursue her dream of curing cancer.

ALSO READ | Thought immediately of mother when made Democratic vice-presidential candidate: Kamala Harris

Clinton during the conversation said that she could sense that from Harris talking about you're her and when she think about her being 19 in the 50s, she lived through the big transition in India.

"She saw the impact of the non-violent Gandhian movement, and so coming to Berkeley and being attracted to, you know, the Civil Rights Movement would just be a continuation for her," said the former Secretary of State.

Agreed Harris and said: "That's exactly right".

"She had a huge presence, and she raised us, my sister, Maya, and me. She raised us with, you know, certain principles. And one was that it is your duty. Not, you know, not - you're not being charitable or benevolent," Harris said.

"It is your duty to concern yourself with the condition of other people and to help them, and so it was never a debatable point. It was literally, you know, because duty is, you know, for those of us who feel strongly about duty, it's not a choice," she added.

During the conversation, Harris fondly remembered her childhood days.

"Oh, it was profound. I'll never forget one night she came home. Maya and I were what you call latchkey kids, right? We'd come home after school and my mother would come home hours later.

"But when we came home after school, there were always fresh baked cookies," Harris said amidst laughter.

Harris told Clinton that her mother was the eldest among her siblings.

She grew up at a time where she was expected that her accomplishments would be to get married and have children.

But she wanted to study science and she wanted to cure cancer.

"She convinced my grandfather that one of the best schools to learn was UC Berkeley. Without my grandfather knowing, actually, she applied and got accepted. And then informed my grandfather that this had happened," Harris said.

"Later my grandfather told my mother that if this is what you want to do, then I will not stand in your way.

"And so having never been to the United States, my mother got on a plane at the age of 19 by herself and arrived in Berkeley, California," she said.

"And immediately because of how she was raised and who she was, she just became attracted to the Civil Rights Movement that was starting to really evolve in a very passionate way in Berkeley and Oakland, California. And, you know, my mother was all of five feet. I joke that if you ever met her, you would have thought she was, you know, seven feet tall. But I don't actually don't know if she was exactly five feet," Harris said.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamala Harris Kamala Harris family Kamala Harris mother
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp