US President Trump has 'mild symptoms,' is 'on the job': Chief of staff

Trump's doctor earlier said the president and his wife were "well".

Published: 02nd October 2020 09:47 PM

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump's chief of staff said Friday that he was optimistic about a rapid recovery for the president as he confirmed that Trump has "mild symptoms" after testing positive for Covid-19.

"The president and the First Lady... remain in good spirits," Mark Meadows told reporters.

"The president does have mild symptoms and, as we look to try to make sure that not only his health and safety and welfare is good, we continue to look at that for all of the American people."

Meadows added that "the American people can rest assured that we have a president that is not only on the job, (but) will remain on the job, and I'm optimistic that he'll have a very quick and speedy recovery."

"I'm not going to get into any particular treatment that he may or may not have. He has mild symptoms. As we we look at that, the doctor will continue to provide expertise in the residence. He is in the residence right now."

Melania tweeted Friday: "I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery."

