Trump doing well, undergoing Remdesivir therapy for COVID-19 treatment: White House doctor

The Trump administration had issued an emergency use authorisation for Remdesivir after the drug showed moderate effectiveness in improving outcomes for patients hospitalised with virus.

Published: 03rd October 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump, who was shifted to a military hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19, is undergoing Remdesivir therapy and is "doing well", the White House physician has said.

The Trump administration had issued an emergency use authorisation for Remdesivir earlier this year after the drug showed moderate effectiveness in improving outcomes for patients who were hospitalised with the coronavirus.

Trump, 74, was flown to Walter Reed Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, a Maryland suburb of Washington DC, on Friday.

White House physician Sean Conley said medical specialists have recommended Remdesivir therapy to treat the president's COVID-19 infection.

ALSO READ | Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis is 'bracing reminder' of seriousness of virus, says Joe Biden

"This evening, I am happy to report that the President is doing well," Conley said in a health bulletin on Friday night, the first after the president was moved to the military hospital as a precautionary measure.

"He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy. He has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably," he said.

Conley, in a White House memorandum, said he recommended Trump be moved to Walter Reed Military Medical Centre "for further monitoring".

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, 50, were tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

While the president was taken to the military hospital, the First Lady stayed back at the White House.

