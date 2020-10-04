STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Donald Trump 'not yet out of the woods,' doctor says, but is 'cautiously optimistic'

US President Donald Trump is "not yet out of the woods" from the coronavirus, his physician said in an update Saturday night.

Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s main doctor says in a health update that the medical team treating the president is “cautiously optimistic,” but also notes that the president is “not yet out of the woods.”

The latest assessment came Saturday night from Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley. He reported that Trump had been up and around at his medical suite during the day and had been conducting business.

Medical experts say the disease caused by the virus, COVID-19, can become more dangerous as the body responds to the infection over time.

Trump is expected to remain at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for several more days. In a video Saturday from his hospital quarters, Trump says he is feeling better and hopes to “be back soon.”

