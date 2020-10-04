STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

WATCH | Jim Carrey is Joe Biden, Maya Rudolph is Kamala Harris in SNL's 46th season opener

The NBC late-night sketch series on Saturday night jumped into the reenactment of the recent debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Published: 04th October 2020 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Jim Carrey as Joe Biden, and Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris.

Jim Carrey as Joe Biden, and Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris. (Photo | SNL, Twitter)

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: "Saturday Night Live" went political with a parody of this week's presidential debate, Chris Rock's jab at President Donald Trump and Megan Thee Stallion's message supporting Black people during her performance.

The NBC late-night sketch series on Saturday night jumped into the reenactment of the recent debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

The series opened its 46th season, returning to the studio this week after the coronavirus pandemic halted production.

Alec Baldwin returned to play Trump before the president's COVID diagnosis, while Jim Carrey made his feature debut as Biden.

In the sketch, Baldwin's Trump commandeered the debate in the same fashion as on Tuesday, trying to trip up Biden by interrupting and insulting him.

Meanwhile, Carrey's Biden tried to maintain his anger by breathing into a paper brown bag and talking to himself.

"Look man, I'm a nice guy, but you give anymore guff tonight, I'll rip your face off like a mad chimp," Carrey yelled before talking to himself again saying, "The country's counting on you Joe. Just stand here and look lucid." Maya Rudolph made a cameo appearance as Sen.

Kamala Harris calling for a WAP (Woman As President) - a nod to the hit song by Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B - before Carrey's Biden pulled out a remote control to pause Trump.

"Let's bask in the Trumplessness," Carrey said.

The show was hosted by Chris Rock who stepped onstage with a mask before snatching it off to perform his monologue.

He opened in front of a live audience, which included about two dozen first responders who all wore masks.

Rock joked about how the coronavirus pandemic has ruined much of 2020.

The actor-comedian also sarcastically showed empathy toward Trump being hospitalized after his virus diagnosis.

"President Trump is in the hospital from COVID, and I just want to say that my heart goes out to COVID," he joked.

Rock offered his thoughts on America needing to "renegotiate their plans" with the government.

"What job do you have for 4 years no matter what? Just show me one job.

If you hired a cook, and he was making people vomit every day, do you sit there and say 'Oh, he's got a 4-year deal,'" he said.

"We just got to vomit for four more years." Rock was once part of an "SNL" cast that included Chris Farley, Mike Myers, David Spade and Adam Sandler.

Rock spent three years on the show before he left in 1993.

Megan Thee Stallion hit the stage as the musical guest performing her hit single "Savage."

While wearing a black-and-white ensemble, the rapper delivered a message calling for the protection of Black people, in addition to the words "Protect Black Women" flashing on the screen behind her.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SNL Saturday Night Live Maya Rudolph Joe Biden Jim Carrey Kamala Harris
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp