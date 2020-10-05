STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nepal COVID-19 tally nears 90,000; recovery rate climbs to 73 per cent

Published: 05th October 2020 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

A Nepalese health worker prepares vaccines to administer to children at a vaccination center in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 30. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal's coronavirus tally on Monday jumped close to 90,000 while 65,202 people have so far recovered from the infection.

The country's recovery rate now stands at 73 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Population said.

Nepal on Monday reported 2,440 new cases of COVID-19, taking the national tally to 89,263 while the death toll reached to 554 with 19 more fatalities in the last 24 hours.

In 13,781 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, as many as 2,440 persons were found COVID-19 positive.

So far, 65,202 people have fully recovered from the infection in Nepal, it said.

The Kathmandu Valley alone reported 1,531 cases in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 23,507 active cases of COVID-19.

