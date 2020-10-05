STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka SC concludes hearing on petitions against govt's proposed 20A Constitution Amendment Bill

A total of 39 petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court, challenging the constitutionality of the controversial bill.

Published: 05th October 2020 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka President

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (File photo |AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: The Supreme Court in Sri Lanka on Monday concluded the hearing on the petitions filed against the government's proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution that aims to bolster the powers of the president.

After a submission from the Attorney General on the fourth day of the hearing, the five-member bench of the apex court asked the petitioners to make written submissions if any by 3 pm on Tuesday.

A total of 39 petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court, challenging the constitutionality of the controversial bill.

The government on September 2 gazetted 20A, the new proposed legislation that would replace the 19th Amendment introduced in 2015 that curtailed the powers of the president and strengthened the role of Parliament.

The opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the Tamil National Alliance are among the groups that filed petitions in court against it.

There were also seven intervening petitions, including one from the ruling SLPP.

A five-member Supreme Court bench chaired by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya was appointed to consider the petitions.

The initial hearing began on September 29 and the apex court concluded the case on Monday.

The apex court has three weeks from September 22 to determine if the proposed amendment would be consistent or ultra virus of the Constitution.

During the hearings last week, Attorney General Dappula de Livera had informed the Supreme Court that amendments will be introduced during the committee stage debate in Parliament on the draft 20th Amendment.

The 39 petitions seek court to issue an order that a national referendum would be needed to amend the Constitution.

All petitions have taken the common ground that the 20A if enacted would impinge on the fundamental rights of the citizens.

The SJB petition has argued that the amendment could only become law if it would be passed with two thirds majority in Parliament and if approved in a referendum.

The 20A is meant to annul the 19A which was seen as a pro-democracy, good governance amendment which called for checks and balances in the presidential system while making Parliament more powerful.

The 19A was seen as the most progressive pro-democracy reformist move since Sri Lanka came to be governed under the all-powerful executive presidency in 1978.

The 20th Amendment proposes to restore full legal immunity to the President, removing the provisions made in the 19A to take legal action against the President.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected with a mandate to abolish the 19A.

During the last November's presidential elections and last month's parliamentary elections, Rajapaksa said that the 19A had made governance difficult as it created a rift between the executive president and prime minister.

President Rajapaksa said that he had obtained public approval at two successive elections to annul it and make his position powerful going back to the pre-19A period between 1978 and 2015.

The 20A ignited some protests from within the ranks of the ruling SLPP.

The government chose to allay their fears by saying that amendments would be moved at the committee stage of the debate.

The government sources said the amendment would be duly enacted in Parliament before November 17 when the 2021 Budget is scheduled to be presented.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Supreme Court
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp