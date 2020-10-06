STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At least 15 COVID-19 vaccine candidates' clinical trials underway in Africa

Five trials are occurring in South Africa and four in Egypt, with a single trial each in Guinea-Bissau, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Published: 06th October 2020 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

A student has his hands sanitised upon his arrival at the Mansour Eddahbi college in the Derb El Kabir district of the prefecture of AL Fida in Casablanca, Morocco, on Monday, Oct 5. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG: Fifteen clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines are underway across the African continent, according to a comment published in the journal Nature by Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

African nations have teamed up to combat the pandemic, with painful memories of millions of Africans dying in the decade it took for affordable HIV drugs to become available on the continent.

"Africa has ended up at the end of the queue every time in the race for disease therapies", the Nature comment said. But COVID-19 has jolted the African Union into jointly pursuing vaccine trials and even vaccine manufacturing.

The Africa CDC estimates the continent will need 1.5 billion vaccine doses, enough to give 60 per cent of the population the two doses likely required.

Vaccines and delivery could cost up to USD 10 billion, and delivery across the vast continent will be a major challenge.

The Nature comment indicates that authorities are willing to partner with beverage companies, noting that "refrigerated bottles of Coca-Cola are available in even the remotest areas of Africa."

