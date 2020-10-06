STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19 can spread in poorly ventilated, enclosed spaces: US CDC

In the statement, the agency further said that the latest update does not change its recommendations for protest against the virus by wearing masks.

Published: 06th October 2020 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, Wash Hands, Coronavirus

Artists complete a wall painting on the theme of Covid-19 awareness. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: In its latest update, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that Covid-19 transmission can occur in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces.

In a statement released on Monday, the CDC said: "Today's update acknowledges the existence of some published reports showing limited, uncommon circumstances where people with Covid-19 infected others who were more than 6 feet away or shortly after the positive person left an area.

"In these instances, transmission occurred in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces that often involved activities that caused heavier breathing, like singing or exercise.

"Such environments and activities may contribute to the build-up of virus-carrying particles."

In the statement, the agency further said that the latest update does not change its recommendations for protest against the virus by wearing masks, staying six feet apart and washing hands.

The overall number of coronavirus cases in the US as of Tuesday has increased to 7,455,184, while the death toll stood at 210,155, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The country is currently the worst-hit in the world with the highest number of infections and fatalities.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US CDC coronavirus COVID tramission COVID 19 CASES Ventilation airborne
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp