'Feels great': COVID-affected Trump announces leaving military hosptital for White House

Trump's return comes as the White House is still learning of the scale of the outbreak within the complex after press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for the coronavirus.

Published: 06th October 2020 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda

US President Donald Trump in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda. (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

BETHESDA: US President Donald Trump says he's leaving the military hospital where he has been treated for three days for symptoms of COVID-19 and will continue his recovery at the White House.

Trump tweeted: "I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. ... I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" He also told Americans not 'to be afraid' of the virus and people shouldn't 'let it dominate' their life.

He is expected to make the journey aboard the presidential helicopter, Marine One. Trump's return comes as the White House is still learning of the scale of the outbreak within the complex. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday morning.

The White House said that Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, would brief reporters at 3 pm. The doctors had not released an update on his condition since Sunday morning.

White House officials said Trump was anxious to be released after three nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where doctors revealed on Sunday that his blood oxygen level had dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick.

