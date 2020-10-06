STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Global economy facing long climb to recovery: IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva

While there has been some improvement, downside risks remain high, Georgieva said in a video-conference speech to the London School of Economics.

Published: 06th October 2020 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: The head of the International Monetary Fund says that the global economy has started on a long climb to stronger growth with prospects looking a little better than four months ago.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Tuesday that global economic activity suffered an unprecedented fall in the spring when 85 per cent of the global economy was in lockdown for several weeks.

The situation currently is "less dire" with many countries experiencing a better-than-expected rebound in recent weeks. "We continue to project a partial and uneven recovery in 2021," Georgieva said in a speech previewing next week's fall meetings of the 189-nation IMF and its sister lending agency the World Bank where the IMF will release its updated economic outlook.

While there has been some improvement, downside risks remain high, Georgieva said in a video-conference speech to the London School of Economics. "The global economy is coming back from the depths of the crisis. But this calamity is far from over. All countries are now facing what I would call 'The Long Ascent' - a difficult climb that will be long, uneven and uncertain. And prone to setbacks," Georgieva said.

Georgieva said that the global economy has stabilised because of extraordinary policy measures that established a floor, with governments providing around USD 12 trillion in support of households. She also noted that central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, helped millions of firms stay in business by taking unprecedented monetary actions to provide emergency loans.

Georgieva said that the support prevented an even deeper downturn, but also widened the gap between wealthy and poorer countries. She added that the IMF has done what it can to provide support to 81 poor nations by making more than USD 280 billion in lending commitments.

And the agency is prepared to do more with more than USD 1 trillion in total lending capacity. Georgieva said that new IMF research suggests that increasing public investments by just 1 per cent of GDP across advanced and emerging nations can create up to 33 million new jobs.

One of the key topics to be debated at next week's meetings will be how to deal with the debt of low-income countries. Georgieva said that rich nations should make more support available to poor nations in the form of grants, rather than loans.

Georgieva said that some countries will need to have their debt burdens restructured, with support for that effort from rich countries as well as private creditors.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kristalina Georgieva IMF Global economy COVID economy COVID19
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp