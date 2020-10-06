STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Kyrgyzstan cancels parliament election results after unrest breaks out in Bishkek, one dead

Members of several opposition parties announced plans to oust the president and form a new government.

Published: 06th October 2020 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

People protest during a rally against the results of a parliamentary vote in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)

People protest during a rally against the results of a parliamentary vote in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan declared the results of the weekend's parliamentary election invalid on Tuesday after mass protests erupted in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, and other cities, with opposition supporters seizing government buildings overnight and demanding a new election.

Hundreds were injured, and one person died.

Members of several opposition parties announced plans to oust the president and form a new government.

The decision to cancel the results of the vote was made in order to "prevent tension" in the country, head of the Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova told the Interfax news agency.

Mass protests in the capital, Bishkek, and other cities broke out after the authorities announced early results of Sunday's parliamentary election.

They attributed the majority of votes to two parties with ties to the ruling elites, amid reports of vote buying and other violations.

Supporters of a dozen opposition parties took to the streets on Monday, demanding the cancellation of the vote and a new election.

Police moved to disperse the crowds with water cannons, tear gas and flashbang grenades.

Some 590 people sustained injuries in clashes with police and one person died, the Interfax news agency reported, citing Kyrgyzstan's Health Ministry.

The violent crackdown failed to curb the unrest, and during the night the protesters broke into the government complex that houses both the parliament and the presidential office.

Interfax reported that opposition supporters also took control of Bishkek's City Hall.

Another group of protesters went to Kyrgyzstan's State Committee of National Security, demanding to free former president Almazbek Atambayev, who was convicted on corruption charges earlier this year and sentenced to 11 years and two months in prison.

Security officers released Atambayev after negotiations with the protesters.

Members of several opposition parties announced plans to oust Jeenbekov and create a new government.

"We intend to seek the dismissal of Sooronbai Jeenbekov from his post," Maksat Mamytkanov, a member of the Chon Kazat party, told Interfax on Tuesday, adding that opposition parties also insist on adopting a new constitution.

Zhanar Akayev of the Ata Meken opposition party was quoted by the Kyrgyz service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty as saying that "a new prime minister and the people's government need to be appointed," and then a popular election, needs to be held.

Jeenbekov on Tuesday urged leaders of opposition parties to "calm their supporters down and take them away" from the streets.

"I call on all (political) forces to put the fate of the country above their political ambitions and return to (acting) within the law," Jeenbekov said.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan unrest Kyrgystan parliamentary elections Bishkek
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp