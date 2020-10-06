STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Racist': Former US First Lady Michelle Obama slams Trump; terms him 'not up to the job'

While the presidential elections are scheduled for November 3, early-voting and mail-in-voting has already started in states across the country.

Former US first lady Michelle Obama

Former US first lady Michelle Obama (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Former US first lady Michelle Obama on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on President Donald Trump, accusing him of being a "racist" and not being "up to the job" and urged fellow Americans to make informed and engaged choice in the presidential election to regain stability in the country.

Pitching for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, she made an impassioned plea through a 24-minute video, saying that the country is in chaos and the voters should know what is at stake.

Titled 'Closing Argument', the video was released on social media platforms and also by the Biden campaign. "Believe it or not, the election is right around the corner. Votes are already being cast. And if you're still deciding who to vote for, or whether to vote at all, I wanted to take a moment to remind you what's at stake and to urge you to make a plan to vote today. Because let's be honest right now, our country is in chaos because of a president who isn't up to the job," she said in the video.

Alleging that the president, already hit by the coronavirus, continues to "gaslight the American people by acting like this pandemic is not a real threat", Michelle said, "so what the president is doing is once again, patently false. It's morally wrong, and yes, it is racist. But that doesn't mean it won't work because this is a difficult time, a confusing time. And when people hear these lies and crazy conspiracies repeated over and over and over again, they don't know what to think with everything going on in their lives".

She said that to regain any kind of stability, "we've got to ensure that every eligible voter is informed and engaged in the selection. Because the stakes are on display every day, not just in the headlines, but in our families".

"If you are a parent like me, you're feeling the consequences of this president's failure to take this pandemic seriously from his constant downplaying of the importance of mask and social distancing to his relentless pressure on schools to open with offering a clean plan or meaningful support to keep students and teachers safe," she said.

Trump returned to the White House on Monday night after spending four days at a military hospital where he was treated for coronavirus.

Urging people to vote for Biden, the former first lady said that Americans have the chance to elect a president who can meet this moment, a leader who has the character and the experience to put an end to this chaos, start solving these problems and help lighten the load for families all across the country. "The one thing this president is really, really good at is using fear and confusion and spreading lies to win," she alleged.

Former president Barack Obama and Michelle have not campaigned much in person this election season. But they have been issuing videos in support of Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris. Obama has also attended a number of fundraisers for Biden and Harris.

