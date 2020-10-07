STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Google, Oracle meet in copyright clash at Supreme Court

Google won the first round when a trial court rejected Oracle’s copyright claim, but that ruling was overturned on appeal.

Published: 07th October 2020 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Google

Google (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Tech giants Google and Oracle are clashing at the Supreme Court in a copyright dispute that's worth billions and important to the future of software development.

The case before the justices Wednesday has to do with Google’s creation of the Android operating system now used on the vast majority of smartphones worldwide. Google says that to create Android, which was released in 2007, it wrote millions of lines of new computer code. But it also used 11,330 lines of code and an organization that’s part of Oracle’s Java platform.

Google has defended its actions, saying what it did is long-settled, common practice in the industry, a practice that has been good for technical progress. But Oracle says Google “committed an egregious act of plagiarism” and sued, seeking more than $8 billion.

The case has been going on for a decade. Google won the first round when a trial court rejected Oracle’s copyright claim, but that ruling was overturned on appeal. A jury then sided with Google, calling its copying “fair use,” but an appeals court disagreed.

Because of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, only eight justices are hearing the case, and they’re doing so by phone because of the coronavirus pandemic. The questions for the court are whether the 1976 Copyright Act protects what Google copied, and, even if it does, whether what Google did is still permitted.

Oracle, for its part, says the case is simple.

“This case is about theft,” Oracle’s chief Washington lobbyist, Ken Glueck, said in a telephone interview ahead of argument. He compared what Google did to plagiarizing from someone else’s speech. When you plagiarize one line from a speech, he said: “That’s a plagiarized speech. Nobody says, ‘Oh, well, it was just one line.’”

But Google’s Kent Walker, the company’s chief legal officer, said in an interview that Google wrote “every line of code we possibly could ourselves.”

“No one’s ever claimed copyright over software interfaces, but that’s what Oracle is claiming now,” Walker said.

Microsoft, IBM and major internet and tech industry lobbying groups have weighed in — in favor of Google.

The Trump administration, the Motion Picture Association and the Recording Industry Association of America are among those supporting Oracle.

The case is Google LLC v. Oracle America Inc., 18-956.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Google Oracle Supreme Court copyright dispute United States
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp