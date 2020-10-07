STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Tamil-origin family found dead in suspected murder-suicide in London

Police discovered the body of a 36-year-old woman and her three-year-old son, Kailash Kuha Raj. Her husband, Kuha Raj Sithamparanathan, was found with severe stab injuries and died soon after.

Published: 07th October 2020 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

crime scene, police probe

For representational purposes

By PTI

LONDON: Scotland Yard has launched a murder investigation after three members of a Tamil-origin family were found dead in their flat in west London.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police forced entry into a block of flats in Brentford on Tuesday after concerns were raised for the well-being of Poorna Kaameshwari Sivaraj.

Inside, they discovered the body of the 36-year-old woman and her three-year-old son, Kailash Kuha Raj.

Her husband, Kuha Raj Sithamparanathan, was found with severe stab injuries and died at the scene soon after.

The police believe the 42-year-old fatally injured himself when officers entered the property.

While the police are yet to confirm their line of inquiry and a post-mortem on the bodies is scheduled for Thursday, it is suspected to be a case of murder-suicide.

"Although we are in the infancy of this investigation, it appears that Poorna and Kailash had been dead for some time.

"This is a murder investigation and my team will work diligently to establish the sequence of events that led to their murders and the death of Kuha Raj Sithamparanathan," said Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, who is leading the investigation.

He said that their initial enquiries had established that Poorna and Kailash had not been seen or heard from for some days, perhaps since around the September 21.

"We know the family often walked their dog, a poodle crossbreed, in and around the local area and I would ask anyone who saw them at any time in the last month to contact police so we can begin to build a full picture of their lives," said Harding.

"I know I speak on behalf of all the officers in my team that words cannot sufficiently sum up the devastation that this horrific incident will have on the families of those involved.

However, I can reassure them that we will do all we can to provide them with the answers they need about what has happened here," he said.

The police force also sought to reassure the neighbourhood following the deaths of family, from Malaysia and of Sri Lankan and Tamil heritage.

"This horrific incident has understandably caused enormous shock and concern among local residents and across the borough; all our thoughts are with the family and friends of those affected," said Peter Gardner, the local area commander for the Met Police.

He praised the London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics who rushed to the scene and worked "tirelessly and professionally under extremely traumatic circumstances" as they tried to save the life of Sithamparanathan.

"Our officers in the West Area Command Unit are doing everything they can to support colleagues in Specialist Crime as we work to understand what has led to this terrible incident.

Local residents can expect to see officers at the scene and patrolling the local area to provide reassurance, and if they have any concerns, I would urge them to speak to our officers," said Gardner.

The Met Police said it initially received a call late on Sunday from a family member raising concerns about the welfare of Poorna.

Officers attended the flat several times in the early hours of Monday but received no reply.

"From talking to neighbours as the day progressed, concerns heightened and a decision was made to force entry," the Met Police said.

The Directorate of Professional Standards has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as Sithamparanathan's self-inflicted fatal injury meets the criteria of a mandatory referral.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
London crime Tamil family murder London suicides London Murder
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp