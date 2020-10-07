STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Trump administration to sharply limit skilled-worker visas

 President Donald Trump in July issued an order temporarily suspending the H-1B program until the end of the year.

Published: 07th October 2020 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration announced plans Tuesday to sharply limit visas issued to skilled workers from overseas, a move officials said was a priority amid job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Department of Homeland Security and Department of Labor officials said new rules on who can obtain the visas and how much they should be paid would be released soon to restrict the use of what's known as the H-1B program.

Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said DHS estimates that about one-third of applicants would be denied under new rules that include limits on the number of specialty occupations open to H-1B holders and requirements that employers pay higher wages under the program.

President Donald Trump in July issued an order temporarily suspending the H-1B program until the end of the year.

Cuccinelli and Deputy Secretary of Labor Patrick Pizzella said the program has been abused to allow companies to displace American workers with less expensive employees from overseas.

“US workers are being ousted from good paying, middle-class jobs and replaced with non-US workers,” Pizzella said.

“It has also caused US wages in some instances to stagnate. That is wrong.”

The H-1B program was created under President George HW Bush to help companies fill specialized jobs as the tech sector began to boom and it was harder to find qualified workers.

Many companies insist they still need the program to fill critical positions.

The US can issue up to 85,000 H-1B visas per year for jobs such as computer programmers, accountants, architects and database administrators.

They are typically issued for an initial period of three years and can be renewed. People from India and China make up the majority of the estimated 500,000 H-1B visa holders in the US.

Officials said the new rules would be published in the Federal Register this week for public comments before they take effect

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
H1-B Trump administration
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp