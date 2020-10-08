STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Donald Trump returns to Oval Office, breaking COVID-19 isolation

Last week, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

President Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday, breaking isolation rules despite his infection with the coronavirus, reported CNN.

The White House said he was briefed on a looming hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico and stimulus talks, though Trump himself scrapped talks on additional aid a day earlier.

According to CNN, unsatisfied with the temporary office space erected for him in the White House residence, where he was isolated after returning from three days in the hospital, Trump had been itching to return to the Oval Office since Tuesday.

A string of positive cases have come out of the White House recently, including senior advisor Stephen Miller, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, assistant press secretaries Karoline Leavitt and Chad Gilmartin, Trump advisers Hope Hicks and Nicholas Luna among others.

Others close to President Donald Trump have also tested positive, including Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, Republican National Convention Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, and Senators Thom Tillis and Mike Lee.

On Monday, Trump returned to the White House after departing from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was admitted for treatment of Covid-19.

Last week, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

