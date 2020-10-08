STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

High-level Chinese delegation to visit Colombo as Lanka struggles to boost foreign reserves

The visit assumes significance as Sri Lanka is expecting to receive the second tranche of a USD 1.2 billion syndicated Chinese loan.

Published: 08th October 2020 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka Flag

Sri Lanka Flag (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: A high-powered Chinese delegation led by ruling Communist Party Politburo member Yang Jiechi is expected to arrive here on Thursday, amid Sri Lanka struggling to boost its foreign reserves after its economy was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Yang, former China's foreign minister, will become the first top ranking Chinese official to travel to the South Asian region since the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, officials here said.

The Chinese delegation led by Yang is also expected to meet President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Friday.

The visit assumes significance as Sri Lanka is expecting to receive the second tranche of a USD 1.2 billion syndicated Chinese loan.

The island nation received the first trance of USD 500 million in March.

The Sri Lankan government had said that the anticipated Panda (Chinese) bonds and the syndicated Chinese loan will strengthen the country's balance of payments in the backdrop of the country's credit rating downgrade by Moody's last week.

Credit ratings agency Moody's downgraded Lanka's sovereign credit rating by two notches, saying the South Asian nation would be hard-pressed to secure funding to service its huge foreign debt.

Sri Lanka was pushed down from "B2" (high credit risk) to "Caa1" (very high credit risk), as the coronavirus pandemic compounded the economic woes of the country.

China is already one of the biggest investors in various infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka.

But there has been criticism, both locally and internationally, and growing concerns that China has lured Sri Lanka into a debt trap.

The previous Maithripala Sirisena government had entered into a 99-year lease with China in 2017 as a settlement of its debt by way of equity.

Officials said the visit was made possible by a travel bubble created for the purpose and there will be strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Sri Lanka's economy, especially the tourism sector, has been hit hard since last year  initially by the Easter Sunday attacks, which killed over 250 people and later by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The country has so far reported 4,252 infections and 13 deaths.

The Reserve Bank of India in July this year signed necessary documents for extending a USD 400 million currency swap facility to Sri Lanka to boost the nation's draining foreign exchange reserves due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The currency swap arrangement will remain available till November 2022.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka China foreign reserves economy coronavirus
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp