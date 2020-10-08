STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Israeli government extends ban that limits public protests

Israel imposed a nationwide lockdown ahead of the Jewish High Holidays last month to rein in the country's surging coronavirus outbreak.

Published: 08th October 2020 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

A Palestinian demonstrator hurls back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli forces following a weekly demonstration against Israeli Jewish settlements, in Kafr Qaddum.

A Palestinian demonstrator hurls back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli forces following a weekly demonstration against Israeli Jewish settlements, in Kafr Qaddum. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

JERUSALEM: The Israeli government has extended an emergency provision that bars public gatherings, including widespread protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for an additional week.

Government ministers approved the measure until October 13 by a telephone vote, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement late Wednesday.

Israel imposed a nationwide lockdown ahead of the Jewish High Holidays last month to rein in the country's surging coronavirus outbreak.

The Knesset, Israel's parliament, passed a law last week allowing the government to declare a special week-long state of emergency to limit participation in assemblies because of the pandemic.

The government then declared the state of emergency, limiting all public gatherings to within a kilometer (0.6 miles) of a person's home.

Netanyahu has said the restrictions are driven by safety concerns as the country battles a runaway pandemic, but critics and protesters accuse him of tightening the lockdown to muzzle their movement and expression of dissent.

Thousands of Israelis have participated in weekly demonstrations outside Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem for months this summer, calling on the longtime prime minister to resign while on trial for corruption.

Since the restriction was approved last month, tens of thousands of Israelis have staged protests on street corners and public squares near their homes against the government's perceived mishandling of the coronavirus crisis and its economic fallout.

On Thursday, an Israeli protester painted the Hebrew word "Go" an increasingly popular slogan among anti-Netanyahu protesters in large letters across Tel Aviv's Rabin Square.

Israel was initially praised for its swift imposition of restrictions in February to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

But after reopening the economy and schools in May, new cases increased quickly.

It imposed a second lockdown on Sept.18 as the infection rate skyrocketed to one of the highest per capita in the world.

The Health Ministry has recorded over 282,000 confirmed cases of the disease and over 1,800 deaths in the country of around 9 million people.

After nearly three weeks of lockdown, the number of new cases is gradually decreasing, but infections are still spreading, particularly among the country's hard-hit ultra-Orthodox Jewish community.

Israel's ultra-Orthodox community, which makes up around 10 per cent of the country's population, accounts for more than a third of Israel's virus cases.

Some members of the community have flouted the rules and held prayers in enclosed spaces, large festive gatherings and clashed with police over their enforcement of regulations.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israel Government Israel Protests
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp