Trump free of COVID-19 symptoms since 24 hours, didn't show fever in four days: Doctor

The president is confronted by dire polling numbers ahead of the November 3 election, which comes as the economy struggles to recover from COVID shutdowns.

Published: 08th October 2020 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump removes his mask as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House in Washington

US President Donald Trump removes his mask as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House in Washington.

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has been free of COVID-19 symptoms for 24 hours and has not had a fever in four days, his doctor said Wednesday. "The president this morning says 'I feel great,'" doctor Sean Conley said in a brief update.

Trump tested positive last week and was hospitalized at the Walter Reed military medical center late Friday evening, returning to the White House on Monday evening. "His physical exam and vital signs, including oxygen saturation and respiratory rate, all remain stable and in normal range," the doctor's statement said.

"He's now been fever-free for more than four days, symptom-free for over 24 hours, and has not needed nor received any supplemental oxygen since initial hospitalization." Trump has vowed to return to campaigning shortly and to participate in the second presidential debate against opponent Joe Biden in Miami on October 15.

The president is confronted by dire polling numbers ahead of the November 3 election, which comes as the economy struggles to recover from COVID shutdowns that have left countless families and businesses struggling.

Latest polls forecast a clear victory for Biden, with CNN giving the Democrat a national advantage of 57 percent to 41 percent among likely voters, with women voters going 66 to 32 percent in his favor.

