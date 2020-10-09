STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

If Biden wins, 'communist' Kamala will takeover in a month, says US President Trump

Later in a tweet, Trump said if a Republican lied like Biden and Harris do, the "Lame stream media would be calling them out."

Published: 09th October 2020 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: If Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the November 3 US Elections, his running mate Kamala Harris will takeover as president in a month's time, President Donald Trump said on Thursday in a blistering attack on his poll rivals.

Vice President Mike Pence, 61, and Harris, 55, came face-to-face in the vice presidential debate on Wednesday, which saw sparring over Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, jobs, China, racial tensions and climate change.

Trump and Biden have separately lauded their deputies.

"I thought that wasn't even a contest last night. She was terrible. I don't think you could get worse. And totally unlikable. She's a Communist. She's left of (Senator) Bernie (Sanders). She's rated left of Bernie by everybody. She's a Communist," Trump told Fox News in an interview on Thursday.

"We're going to have a Communist. Look, I sit next to Joe and I looked at Joe. Joe's not lasting two months as president. That's my opinion. He's not going to be lasting two months," Trump said, in his first interview after the vice presidential debate.

The interview, also the first after returning from a military hospital where he was treated for COVID-19, was over phone and lasted nearly an hour.

"She is a Communist. She's not a Socialist. She's well beyond a socialist. Take a look at her views. She wants to open up the borders to allow killers and murderers and rapists to pour into our country," Trump said in his sharpest attack against Harris.

Later in a tweet, Trump said if a Republican lied like Biden and Harris do, the "Lame stream media would be calling them out at a level never recorded before."

"For one year they called for no fracking and big tax increases. Now they each say opposite. Fake news is working overtime!" Trump tweeted.

Addressing a rally in Nevada, a day after the debate, Pence described it as a match-up of two different visions.

"Let me be clear, last night's vice presidential debate was not just a debate between two candidates, I think it was a debate between two visions," he said.

"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want higher taxes, open borders, they want to defund the police, and if you couldn't work it out last night they want to pack the Supreme Court," he claimed.

"A lot of talk this morning on TV about who won the debate. I think when you compare the Biden-Harris agenda with what Donald Trump has done and will continue to do for the country. Donald Trump won the debate hands down," Pence said.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden Donald Trump US Elections 2020 Kamala Harris
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp