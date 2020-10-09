STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Imran Khan's defiance against opposition parties, sedition charges against so-called PM of PoK

The Lahore police registered sedition charges along with several other serious charges against Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and 41 other leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).

Raja Farooq Haider

Raja Farooq Haider (Photo | @PM_AJK/Twitter)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Ahead of a major opposition rally, the Pakistan government has slapped sedition charges against Raja Farooq Haider, so-called Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), former Khan's predecessor Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz.

On October 5, the Lahore police registered sedition charges along with several other serious charges against Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and 41 other leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) on the complaint of a citizen, Badar Rasheed, a resident of Khursheed Park of Shahdara.

The complainant had alleged Sharif of giving "hateful speeches" while addressing the All Parties Conference (APC), and his party's Central Working Committee (CWC) and Central Executive Committee (CEC) on September 20 and October 1, against the state, its institutions and the nation as well.

He further alleged that the party's senior leaders who attended the meeting supported the hateful speeches.

Citing the FIR, Dawn reported that the complainant has alleged that the purpose of calling these meetings and the speeches of the former PM and PML-N leaders was to endorse the policy of India aimed to get Pakistan declared 'a rouge state' and to keep its name on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Following the filing of the sedition charges, a Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir slammed Imran Khan and said, "PM @ImranKhanPTI always claimed to be an ambassador of Kashmiris but look at this FIR registered by Punjab police they booked elected PM of AJK @farooq_pm under treason charges along with @NawazSharifMNS and three retired Lt Generals of Pak Army."

Later, Raja Farooq Haider's name was removed from the FIR.

"We will strike off the name of Raja Farooq Haider from the FIR at the investigation stage. However, the investigation against others nominated in the case will proceed as per law," Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan told Dawn.

On the role of registration of sedition charges on Haider, the Minister said, "No...we have no role in its registration as police registered it on a complaint of a citizen." 

