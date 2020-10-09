Singapore government allows flexible timings for employees working from office

By ANI

SINGAPORE: Singapore government has allowed flexible hours for people who need to be in the office should be considered as public transport passenger volume climbs with the easing of restrictions at workplaces, The Straits Times reported.

According to the Manpower Ministry's latest guidelines, the employers will have to allow their staff doing work from home to start their day in the morning at home and they can leave for office after the peak hours, which is after 10 am. From September 28, the government had allowed more people to work from office.

In a Facebook post on October 6, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung had stated, "Today, passenger volume is about 50 to 60 per cent compared to the pre-COVID 19 levels, for both peak and off-peak hours."

"The trains are much less crowded than before. And we can do our part by keeping our masks on, and avoid talking on public transport," he said.

While encouraging the employers to change their work habits, the Minister said, "Be flexible with time and place of work. After all, when we come into office, it is to meet people, sign documents, use certain equipment.

"And by travelling off-peak, public transport can bring more people to and from work, yet not crowded," he added.

The Straits Times has reported that the government has allowed work-related events such as meetings, training sessions, townhalls, corporate retreats, tender briefings to vendors and business conferences, as well as onboarding or retrenchment exercises.

However, people will have to follow COVID-19 norms such as wearing face masks and maintain social distancing.