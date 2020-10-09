STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Tesla Roadster on SpaceX mission makes its first close approach towards Mars

And if the battery on board was still working, Starman has listened to "Space Oddity" 265,037 times since he launched in one ear, and to "Is there Life On Mars?" 357,126 times in his other ear.

Published: 09th October 2020 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

SpaceX tesla along with Starman

SpaceX tesla along with Starman (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

The SpaceX mission to Mars made headway after The Tesla Roadster made its first close approach towards the red planet on Friday at a distance of 0.05 astronomical units, or under 80,46,720 kilometers of Mars.

The Roadstar has travelled enough distance to drive all the world's roads 57.6 times, according to whereisroadster.com. 

Within is the Starman, the name given to the mannequin dressed in a space suit who's currently in the driver's seat of the Roadster. 

They were included as payload in the second stage of the Falcon Heavy rocket that took off ground in 2018 and is orbiting around the sun.  

SpaceX took to Twitter to share the exciting bit of information to space enthusiasts. 

Astronomer Jonathan McDowell who works at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, tweeted the details of the physics behind the Roadster's orbiting. 

He added that "this time it actually was moderately close, although still well outside the Sun-Mars gravitational sphere of influence."

At the moment, the Tesla car is 7,582,640 km, 0.42 light minutes from Mars, moving away from the planet at a speed of 2,914 km/h.

And if the battery onboard was still working, the Starman has listened to "Space Oddity" 265,037 times since he launched in one ear, and to "Is there Life On Mars?" 357,126 times in his other ear.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SpaceX tesla Starman Tesla Roadster Mission Mars
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp