Vote 'like your life depends on it', says Democratic V-P candiate Kamala ​Harris

Published: 09th October 2020 12:10 PM

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is urging Arizona residents to vote "like your life depends on it," because, she says, "it really does."

Joe Biden and Harris are campaigning together Thursday for the first time since their nominating convention in August, and they chose Arizona to highlight the critical new battleground.

Harris introduced Biden by continuing to blast President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, just as she did in her debate Wednesday night against Vice President Mike Pence.

Harris says Trump's "refusal to contain this virus is what has wreaked havoc on our economy."

Early voting began this week in Arizona, and Democrats believe population growth and Trump's sliding support among suburban voters make the GOP-leaning state a pickup opportunity.

Harris also urged Arizonans to vote for Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly. His bid to unseat GOP Sen.

Martha McSally will be key to determining whether Democrats regain control of the Senate.












