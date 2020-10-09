STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
World Post Day 2020: Celebrating the tool of long distance communication

Published: 09th October 2020 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 12:24 PM

Postmen, Letters

Apart from doctors and policemen, postmen too were essential services personnel, who had to enter containment zones in the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. (File Photo| EPS)

By Online Desk

One of the oldest form of communication, postal services have helped send messages across the world, even in the most remote places, to help humans communicate with one another.

To mark this, World Post Day is observed every year on October 9. 

Why is it celebrated?

Postal day is celebrated  every year to mark the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) which was started in 1874 in Switzerland. 

This day was declared by the 1969 Universal Postal Congress in Tokyo, marking the anniversary of the UPU creation in 1874.

This year it is even more special because it is the first time that the Universal Postal Union is celebrating the day virtually keeping the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in mind.

ALSO READ | Thank you Dakiya! Tales of postmen doing their bit during pandemic, lockdown

Director-General of the UPU Bishar Hussein said in his special message on this occasion that, “We all need to recognise the incredible sacrifices made by postal operators and their staff during the global Covid-19 pandemic."

Considered as an essential, postal services have be running across countries despite the risk of COVID-19.

A few facts about World Post Day:

World Post Day is observed every year on?
- 9thOctober

Since which year is World Post Day being celebrated?
- 1969

When did Universal Postal Union founded?
- 1874

Where is the HQ of UPU?
- Bern (Switzerland)

Where is highest post office in world?
- Hikkim (Himachal Pradesh)

(Source Universal Postal Union)

Wishes have been pouring in on social media platforms from Indian Ministers and World leaders for the remarkable service post continues to be.

