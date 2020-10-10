STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Amid pandemic scare, North Korea conducted military parade to celebrate 75th foundation day of ruling party

State broadcaster KCTV did not show any early-morning parade live, and had not carried footage of it by mid-afternoon.

Published: 10th October 2020 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Military service is a must for all able-bodied individual in North Korea. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SEOUL: Nuclear-armed North Korea appears to have held a giant military parade early Saturday, Seoul said, with Pyongyang's latest and most advanced weapons expected to have been on show in the coronavirus-barricaded country's capital.

The widely anticipated display is part of commemorations of the 75th anniversary of the North's ruling Workers' Party.

Such events typically feature thousands of troops goose-stepping through Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square, named for North Korea's founder, under the gaze of his grandson Kim Jong Un, the third member of the family to rule the country.

A cavalcade of progressively larger armoured vehicles and tanks usually follows, culminating with whatever missiles Pyongyang wants to highlight.

They are keenly watched by observers for clues to its weapons development.

"Signs of a military parade -- involving equipment and people on a large scale -- were detected at Kim Il Sung Square early this morning," Seoul's joint chiefs of staff said in a statement.

South Korean and US intelligence agencies were "closely tracking the event", they added.

The parade is part of commemorations marking 75 years since the founding of Kim's ruling party, an anniversary that comes during a difficult year for North Korea as the coronavirus pandemic and recent storms add pressure to the heavily sanctioned country. 

Pyongyang closed its borders eight months ago to try to protect itself from the virus, which first emerged in neighbouring China, and has yet to confirm a single case.

Last month, troops from the North shot dead a South Korean fisheries official who had drifted into its waters, apparently as a precaution against the disease, prompting fury in Seoul and a rare apology from Kim.

'Big step forward' 

The North is widely believed to have continued to develop its arsenal -- which it says it needs to protect itself from a US invasion -- throughout nuclear negotiations with Washington, deadlocked since the collapse of a summit in Hanoi early last year.

Analysts expected a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) or an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching the US mainland to appear -- maybe even one with multiple re-entry vehicle capabilities that could allow it to evade US defence systems.

The anniversary of the Workers' Party means North Korea "has a political and strategic need to do something bigger", said Sung-yoon Lee, a Korean studies professor at Tufts University in the United States.

Showcasing its most advanced weapons "will signal a big step forward in Pyongyang's credible threat capabilities", he said.

But unlike on many previous occasions, no international media were allowed in to watch the parade, and with many foreign embassies in Pyongyang closing their doors in the face of coronavirus restrictions, few outside observers were left in the city.

Foreigners were not welcome at the anniversary commemorations, according to the Russian embassy in Pyongyang, which posted a message from the authorities on its Facebook page urging diplomats and other international representatives not to "approach or take photos" of the venues.

State broadcaster KCTV did not show any early-morning parade live, and had not carried footage of it by mid-afternoon.

But specialist service NK News cited multiple sources saying they had heard sounds of aircraft flying by, drones and heavy machinery during the early hours of Saturday morning.

The North has usually held its parades in the morning and generally streams them in real time or near-live, although the last two, both in 2018, were shown either later that day or the next morning.

Former US government North Korea analyst Rachel Lee cautioned against interpreting the decision not broadcast it live "without knowing what was said and shown during the parade".

Masks and missiles? 

At the end of December, Kim threatened to demonstrate a "new strategic weapon", but analysts say Pyongyang will still tread carefully to avoid jeopardising its chances with Washington ahead of next month's presidential election.

Showing off its strategic weapons in a military parade "would be consistent with what Kim Jong Un promised", said analyst Lee, while "not provoking the United States as much as a test-launch of a strategic weapon".

But Harry Kazianis of the Center for the National Interest warned that if thousands of people were involved, it could turn into a "deadly superspreader-like event" unless "extreme precautions" were used.

The impoverished nation's crumbling health system would struggle to cope with a major virus outbreak, and he added that such protective measures seemed "pretty unlikely".

"Clearly, masks and missiles don't mix."

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kim Jong Un North Korea COVID-19 Coronavirus military parade
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp