STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Egypt begins trial of former American University student in case fuelling #MeToo wave

The former student at the American University in Cairo was arrested in July after the allegations against him went viral, resulting in a firestorm on social media.

Published: 10th October 2020 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

The #Metoo campaign.

By Associated Press

CAIRO: Egypt on Saturday began the trial of a former student of an elite university on charges of sexual assault of three minors, in a case that has launched a new wave of the #MeToo movement in the Arab world's most populous country.

The former student at the American University in Cairo was arrested in July after the allegations against him went viral, resulting in a firestorm on social media.

The #MeToo movement aims to hold accountable those involved in sexual misconduct and those who cover it up.

The trial opened amid tight security at a criminal court in the New Cairo district.

The suspect could face up to life in prison if convicted.

The defendant attended the first closed-door procedural session, in which prosecutors read the charges against the former student and defense lawyers submitted their demands to the court.

The trial was adjourned till November 7.

The former student faces charges of blackmailing and sexually harassing the women, who were minors at the time the alleged crimes took place.

According to accusations posted on social media, the former student would mine the pool of mutual friends on Facebook, online groups or school clubs, to target for sexual assault.

He would start with flattery, then pressure the women and girls to share intimate photos that he later used to blackmail them with to have sex with him, according to these accusations.

If they did not, he would threaten to send the pictures to their family.

The former student hails from a wealthy family and studied at the American International School, one of Egypt's most expensive private high schools, and the American University in Cairo.

University officials said he left the school in 2018.

His case, activists say, shows that misogyny cuts across the country's stark class lines.

Many in Egypt have previously portrayed sexual harassment as a problem of poor urban youth.

Sexual assault and harassment are deep-seated problems in Egypt, where victims must also fight the undercurrent of a conservative culture that typically ties female chastity to a family's reputation.

In courts, the burden of proof lies heavily on the victims of such crimes.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Egypt metoo Egypt metoo case
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp