STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal records highest single-day spike of over 5,000 fresh COVID-19 cases

A total of 19,320 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the country.

Published: 10th October 2020 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

A Nepalese health worker prepares vaccines to administer to children at a vaccination center in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 30. (Photo | AP)

A Nepalese health worker prepares vaccines to administer to children at a vaccination center in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 30. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Saturday reported the highest single day spike of 5,008 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 105,684, the health ministry said.

A total of 19,320 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the country.

This is the highest single-day COVID-19 spike in the country since the first case was reported on January 23 this year.

As many as 1,229 people were discharged during the period from hospitals after recovery.

With this, the number of total recovered patients has reached 74,252.

A total of 1164,557 PCR tests have been conducted across the country so far, it said.

At present, there are 30,818 COVID-19 active people across the country.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country has reached 614.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus Nepal COVID 19
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp