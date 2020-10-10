STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Teenage computer whiz one step from becoming first millennial saint

Internet and computer-mad youngster Carlo Acutis, who died of leukaemia in 2006 aged 15, was placed on the path to sainthood after the Vatican ruled he had miraculously saved another boy's life.

Published: 10th October 2020 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

Carlo Acutis

Image of 15-year-old Carlo Acutis, who died in 2006 of leukemia, is unveiled during his beatification ceremony celebrated by Cardinal Agostino Vallini in the St. Francis Basilica in Italy (Photo | AP)

By AFP

VATICAN CITY: A British-born Italian teenager who dedicated his short life to spreading the faith online and helping the poor was beatified by the Catholic Church Saturday.

Internet and computer-mad youngster Carlo Acutis, who died of leukaemia in 2006 aged 15, was placed on the path to sainthood after the Vatican ruled he had miraculously saved another boy's life.

The beautification leaves him just one miracle away from becoming the world's first millennial saint.

The Vatican claims he interceded from heaven in 2013 to cure a Brazilian boy suffering from a rare pancreatic disease.

The beatification ceremony took place in Assisi, the home of his idol Saint Francis, who dedicated his life to the poor.

"My whole family in Argentina were very excited and asked me to pray for them, and for Carlo too. We're all very happy," student Carla Fiezzi, who attended the ceremony, told AFP.

"Young people might have been tired of a pastoral ministry that's maybe a bit out of step with the times despite all its efforts, but the Lord intervenes in history and human affairs and gives us these guiding lights," priest and Assisi Convent spokesman Enzo Fortunato said during the ceremony.

- 'Computer genius' -
Acutis, dubbed "the cyberapostle of the Eucharist", was born in London to Italian parents, and moved to Milan with them as a young boy.

"He was considered a computer genius... But what did he do? He didn't use these media to chat, have fun," his mother Antonia Salzano said in an interview with Vatican News.

Instead, "his zeal for the Lord" drove him to make a website on miracles, she said.

The millennial, whose body lies in state in Assisi, dressed in a tracksuit and trainers, also warned his contemporaries that the internet could be a curse as well as a blessing.

Pope Francis referred to him last year, in a warning to youngsters that social networks could foment hate.

"(Acutis) saw that many young people, wanting to be different, really end up being like everyone else, running after whatever the powerful set before them with the mechanisms of consumerism and distraction," Francis said.

"As a result, Carlo said, 'everyone is born as an original, but many people end up dying as photocopies'. Don't let that happen to you!" he said.

- Kind to the poor -
Acutis was religious from a young age, despite his mother saying his family had rarely attended church.

When he wasn't writing computer programmes or playing football, Acutis was known in his neighbourhood for his kindness to those living on society's margins.

"With his savings, he bought sleeping bags for homeless people and in the evening he brought them hot drinks," his mother said this week, according to the Catholic News Agency.

"He said it was better to have one less pair of shoes if it meant being able to do one more good work," she said.

He also volunteered at a soup kitchen in Milan. Assisi bishop Domenico Sorrentino said this month that a soup kitchen for the poor would be opened in Acutis's honour.

"When he died, at the funeral, the church was full of poor people. Everyone else wondered what they were doing there. Well, Carlo used to help them in secret," said Nicola Gori, who represented Acutis's beatification case.

"The family knew about it, because his mum would go with him, since he was only 15 years old. He would give them sleeping bags and food, which is why they wanted to attend the funeral," he added.

Should Acutis later be credited with the second miracle necessary for sainthood, supporters have suggested he could become the Patron Saint of the internet -- though there already is one, 7th-century scholar Isidore de Seville.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Carlo Acutis Beatification sainthood
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp