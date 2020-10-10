STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Woman files 500 lawsuits to 'test' compliance of Americans with Disabilities Act across US

Deborah Laufer contended they discriminated against her by failing to ensure that she could enjoy the same experience as those without disabilities.

Published: 10th October 2020 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court hammer, law

For representational purposes

By Associated Press

PORTLAND: A disabled Florida woman paid a virtual visit to Maine and left a trail of lawsuits in her wake. Six to be exact.

Deborah Laufer is described in the federal lawsuits as a “tester” for the purpose of asserting her civil rights and ensuring that places of public accommodation comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act. Her six lawsuits in Maine are among hundreds she has filed in more than a dozen states.

Her lawsuits contend lodging establishments and their online booking services failed to identify accessible rooms, provide an option for booking an accessible room, and provide sufficient information about accessible features.

She contended they discriminated against her by failing to ensure that she could enjoy the same experience as those without disabilities.

Laufer didn’t actually stay at any of the properties, at least not in Maine. She visited the websites or third-party online booking sites for properties including the Bar Harbor Grand Hotel and the Inn on St. John in Portland. Both businesses declined comment.

Leeanne Hewey, managing partner at the Maine Woods Inn at Vacationland, in Brewer, which was sued, said her staff is trained to work with people with disabilities to ensure they have an accessible room. She said she'll make sure that those accessible rooms are reflected on the website.

According to her lawsuits, Laufer has a vision impairment, uses a cane or wheelchair to get around, and has difficulty gripping things. She did not respond to messages seeking comment.

All told, she has filed about 500 lawsuits in 15 different states, said Robert Thorpe, an attorney in Syracuse, New York, whose law firm, Barclay Damon LLP, is defending several hotels and motels against Laufer lawsuits in both New York and Massachusetts.

The Americans with Disabilities Act became law in 1990, before the World Wide Web went live, and the regulations promulgated since then don't provide adequate guidance to property owners in the era of online reservations systems, he said.

"These businesses are essentially left guessing as to what level of detail is required for online reservation systems to comply with the ADA,” he said.

Kim Moody, executive director of Disability Rights Maine, said she hopes Laufer is in it for the right reasons because frivolous lawsuits can “create bad law and give all of us people with disabilities a bad name.”

The reason for the lawsuits is simple, said Thomas Bacon, one of Laufer’s attorneys in Florida.

“The fact is that nobody complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act until they’re sued,” he said. Laufer hopes to travel to Maine one day, he said, though the pandemic makes travel difficult.

Hewey, for her part, said she commended Laufer for ensuring that lodging operators are communicating with disabled guests. “Communication is key,” she said. “We're open to doing whatever we can to help."

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Americans with Disabilities Act Persons with Disabilities in US Deborah Laufer
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp