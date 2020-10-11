STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
China awards Sri Lanka with USD 90 million grant to dispel 'debt trap' notion

China considers Sri Lanka to be a critical link in its massive 'Belt and Road' global infrastructure building initiative and has provided billions of dollars in loans for Lankan projects in the past.

Published: 11th October 2020 09:00 PM

Yang Jiechi, Director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party, left, holds talks with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, right, in Colombo. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COLOMBO: China announced on Sunday that it was providing a USD 90 million grant to Sri Lanka, two days after the island nation's president sought help from a visiting Chinese delegation in disproving a perception that China-funded megaprojects are "debt traps."

Calling the financial assistance a "timely grant," the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said that it would be used for medical care, education and water supplies in Sri Lanka's rural areas and that it would "contribute to the well-being of (Sri Lankans) in a post-COVID era."

The announcement follows a visit to the Indian Ocean island nation Friday by a Chinese delegation led by Yang Jiechi, a Communist Party Politburo member and a former foreign minister.

ALSO READ | Photo story of elephants eating from garbage dump wins Sri Lankan photographer prestigious award

During talks with Yang, Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa asked China to help him in disproving a perception that China-funded megaprojects are "debt traps" aimed at gaining influence in local affairs.

China considers Sri Lanka to be a critical link in its massive "Belt and Road" global infrastructure-building initiative and has provided billions of dollars in loans for Sri Lankan projects over the past decade.

The projects include a seaport, airport, port-city, highways and power stations.

Critics say that the Chinese-funded projects are not financially viable and that Sri Lanka will face difficulties in repaying the loans.

In 2017, Sri Lanka leased out a Chinese-built port located near busy shipping routes to a Chinese company for 99 years to recover from the heavy burden of repaying the Chinese loan the country received to build it.

ALSO READ | World Bank ramps up pressure on China to cancel debt to coronavirus-hit poor countries: Report

The facility is part of Beijing's plan for a line of ports stretching from Chinese waters to the Persian Gulf.

China has also agreed to provide a USD 989 million loan to Sri Lanka to build an expressway that will connect its tea-growing central region to the Chinese-run seaport.

China expanded its footprint in Sri Lanka during the leadership of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, the older brother of the current leader.

Mahinda Rajakapaksa, who is currently prime minister, held separate talks with Yang on Friday.

China's economic influence over Sri Lanka has worried its closest neighbor, India, which considers the Indian Ocean region to be its strategic backyard.

Yang's visit came days after the top diplomats of four Indo-Pacific nations  the US, Japan, India and Australia  met in Tokyo to increase their involvement in a regional initiative called Free and Open Indo-Pacific aimed at countering China's growing assertiveness in the region.

