Russia registers new single-day record of 13,634 COVID-19 cases

The response center reported 149 new coronavirus-related fatalities, raising Russia's total death toll to 22,597.

Published: 11th October 2020 04:25 PM

A theater controller measures spectators' temperature at an entrance of Chekhov'v theater in the center of Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MOSCOW: The number of new coronavirus cases in Russia has been exceeding the record registered in May for the third day in a row, with 13,634 cases recorded over the past 24 hours, the response center said on Sunday, adding that the total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,298,718.

The previous record, 12,846 new cases registered in a day, was confirmed on Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 13,634 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 3.587 (26.3 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

The largest increase was detected in Moscow, where 4,501 new cases were registered. A total of 528 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg and 419 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region.

The response center reported 149 new coronavirus-related fatalities, raising Russia's total death toll to 22,597.

The total number of recoveries increased by 4,240 over the past day and reached 1,020,442.

