Singapore reports ten new COVD-19 cases, including seven imported infections

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including seven imported infections, taking the national tally to 57,876, the health ministry said.

The rest three cases were reported from dormitories for migrant workers.

The imported cases have been placed under stay-home notice (SHN).

This has taken the total number of cases in the country to 57,876, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

Three of the five imported cases reported on Saturday had returned from Belarus, Qatar and France.

The other two cases were crew from a ship docked here, the MOH said.

These cases have been placed on a 14-day stay home notice (SHN).

Forty COVID-19 cases are in hospital, one of which is in critical condition, while 101 patients are recuperating in community facilities from mild symptoms as of Saturday.

Twenty-three cases have been discharged from hospital or community facilities, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 57,698.

ALSO WATCH: