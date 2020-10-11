STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK told it is at 'tipping point' in COVID-19 fight

England's deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, said in a statement that the country is at a 'tipping point similar to where we were in March.'

Published: 11th October 2020 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Pubs and restaurants in northern cities like Liverpool for example are expected to be closed. (Photo | PTI)

By Associated Press

One of the UK's senior-most government medical advisers on Sunday warned that the country was running into a headwind with the number of coronavirus infections at a "tipping point" similar to the one back in March, when Britain went into a national lockdown.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, issued a stark warning that the dreaded "R number", or the rate at which the infection is being transmitted within society, is now between 1.2 and 1.5, which means the epidemic grows larger as every one case generates more than one new case.

His warning comes a day before UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make a statement in the House of Commons on a new three-tier system of rules for localised lockdowns.

"We are in the middle of a severe pandemic and the seasons are against us. Basically, we are running into a headwind," said Van-Tam, in a statement issued by the Department of Health and Social Care.

"ONS data show that an estimated 224,000 people have the virus-up from 116,000 last week, hospital admissions for COVID-19 are rising again, as are intensive care admissions...Sadly, just as night follows day, increases in deaths will now follow on in the next few weeks," he said, adding that the "good news" is that there is more certainty that children are usually not badly affected by this virus.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

Van-Tam's message for ensuring that the number of COVID-19 cases are kept down for the state-funded National Health Service (NHS) to be able to cope with a spike in hospital admissions comes ahead of the much-anticipated speech by Boris Johnson to Parliament to lay out a simpler traffic light approach to restrictions on gatherings.

He is set to unveil three tiers of infection management, alongside local regions across the country being handed greater decision-making powers as part of efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The most severe measures imposed for areas of England will fall within the third tier and see people ordered not to have any social contact with anyone outside their household together with the expected closures of pubs, bars and restaurants where some of the highest numbers of cases are occurring.

Tier one, the least extreme, is likely to see people expected to follow the "rule of six" on gatherings and maintain social distancing.

Tier two could include a ban on households from mixing in homes, gardens, pubs, bars or restaurants.

Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson has said he expected Liverpool where there are currently 600 cases per 100,000 people" to be placed in tier three, under the highest set of restrictions.

Other area in the north of England where the disease is seen to be spreading most rapidly, such as Leeds and Sheffield, are also expected to fall in the top tier.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has also repeated his warnings that tougher restrictions in the UK capital are "inevitable".

ALSO WATCH:

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp