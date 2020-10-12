STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

EU to slap sanctions on Russia officials over Opposition leader Alexei Navalny's alleged poisoning

France and Germany urged their EU partners to freeze the assets of those suspected of involvement and ban them from traveling in Europe under sanctions to combat the use of chemical weapons.

Published: 12th October 2020 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BRUSSELS: European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to impose sanctions on Russian officials and organisations blamed for the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a Soviet-era nerve agent.

At a meeting in Luxembourg, France and Germany urged their EU partners to freeze the assets of those suspected of involvement and ban them from traveling in Europe under sanctions to combat the use and spread of chemical weapons.

"It was a complete acceptance by all member states," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters after the talks.

"Everybody was supporting this proposal."

Borrell provided no details about who might face sanctions or when the measures might come into force, but said that technical work on preparing the action will now proceed.

Navalny, an anti-corruption investigator and major political opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill on August 20 during a domestic flight in Russia.

He was flown to Germany for treatment two days later and is still recovering there.

Last week, tests conducted at labs designated by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirmed that Navalny was the victim of a Novichok nerve agent.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that given the OPCW's findings, it is now "objectively clear that this is a breach of the Chemical Weapons Convention, one that cannot remain without consequences.

"In a statement on Friday, France and Germany said that despite repeated calls Russia has provided "no credible explanation" for what happened and that "there is no other plausible explanation for Mr Navalny's poisoning than a Russian involvement and responsibility."

They said they would push for EU sanctions to "target individuals deemed responsible for this crime and breach of international norms, based on their official function, as well as an entity involved in the Novichok program.

"Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said Monday that it's important to persuade Moscow to fully cooperate in any investigation of the poisoning.

"The law has been broken by producing a substance like Novichok and the law has been broken by using it on Russian territory," he said.

In parallel, the EU agreed on Monday to extend until October 16, 2021, the system allowing the 27-nation bloc to impose sanctions on people and organizations involved in the development and use of chemical weapons.

Nine people are already on this list, four accused of involvement in the Novichok attack in Salisbury, England, two years ago and five linked to the Syrian regime's use of chemical weapons.

One organization, Syria's Scientific Studies and Research Center, is also subject to sanctions.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alexei Navalny Russia EU Alexei Navalny poisoning
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp