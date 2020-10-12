STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

EU weighs Russia sanctions over Navalny poisoning

Navalny, an anti-corruption investigator and major political opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill on August 20 during a domestic flight in Russia.

Published: 12th October 2020 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BRUSSELS: European Union foreign ministers were weighing Monday whether to impose sanctions on Russian officials and organizations blamed for the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a Soviet-era nerve agent.

The ministers, meeting in Luxembourg, are considering a proposal from France and Germany to freeze the assets of those suspected of involvement and ban them from travelling in Europe under sanctions to combat the use and spread of chemical weapons.

Navalny, an anti-corruption investigator and major political opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill on August 20 during a domestic flight in Russia.

He was flown to Germany for treatment two days later and is still recovering there.

Last week, tests conducted at labs designated by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirmed that Navalny was the victim of a Novichok nerve agent.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Monday that given the OPCW's findings, it is now "objectively clear that this is a breach of the Chemical Weapons Convention, one that cannot remain without consequences."

In a statement on Friday, France and Germany said that despite repeated calls Russia has provided "no credible explanation" for what happened and that there is no other plausible explanation for Mr Navalny's poisoning than a Russian involvement and responsibility.

They said they would push for EU sanctions to "target individuals deemed responsible for this crime and breach of international norms, based on their official function, as well as an entity involved in the Novichok program."

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said Monday that it's important to persuade Moscow to fully cooperate in any investigation of the poisoning.

"The law has been broken by producing a substance like Novichok and the law has been broken by using it on Russian territory," he said.

In parallel, the EU agreed Monday to extend until October 16, 2021, the system allowing the 27-nation bloc to impose sanctions on people and organizations involved in the development and use of chemical weapons.

Nine people are already on this list, four accused of involvement in the Novichok attack in Salisbury, England, two years ago and five linked to the Syrian regime's use of chemical weapons.

One organization Syria's Scientific Studies and Research Center is also subject to sanctions.

The ministers will also discuss whether to add more names to a list of Belarus officials hit by sanctions over the conduct of that country's presidential elections in August and the security crackdown that followed the polls, whose results the EU has refused to recognize.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia European Union Alexei Navalny
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp