STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam delays policy address until Beijing visit

The leader of Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory, typically gives a policy address at the start of each legislative year, but Lam said that it is a convention that is not 'cast in stone.'

Published: 12th October 2020 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Monday that her annual policy address scheduled for this week will be delayed until she travels to Beijing to ask the Chinese central government for help with measures to help her city's battered economy.

Lam's announcement comes just two days before her policy address was scheduled to take place, and amid reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping would be travelling to the Chinese southern coastal city of Shenzhen to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the special economic zone.

The leader of Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory, typically gives a policy address at the start of each legislative year, but Lam said that this is a convention that is not "cast in stone."

She said she is postponing the address after submitting several proposed measures to Beijing seeking their support to help boost Hong Kong's economy, which has taken a battering due to the coronavirus pandemic and months of anti-government protests last year.

Lam said at a news conference that she will travel to Beijing at the end of October to participate in meetings with various ministries and commissions and see if the central authorities will support the proposed measures.

She declined to give details on the proposals.

Lam added that gaining the support from the central authorities in Beijing would allow her to give an address later in the year that will boost the confidence of the city's economic revival.

"For our economy to revive, we need the support of the mainland. We have to better integrate into the national development plan," she said.

"The supporting policies of central authorities would go a long way to boosting the confidence in our economy as well as the revival of economic activity in Hong Kong," she added.

Lam, who will also travel to Shenzhen with a delegation of ministers from Hong Kong later on Monday to take part in the commemoration activities, said she has no scheduled meetings with Xi in Shenzhen.

Local media speculated earlier that Lam was postponing her policy address because of Xi's visit to the Chinese city.

"It is an indisputable fact that Hong Kong's economic growth is very related to what we are going to do in our work with the mainland economy," Lam said.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Carrie Lam Hong Kong
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp