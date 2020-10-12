STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Prime suspect in Pakistan highway gang-rape incident arrested

Over a month ago, the woman was raped by Malhi and his accomplice Shafqat Ali in front of her children, according to the police.

Published: 12th October 2020 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

LAHORE: The prime suspect in the gang-rape of a Pakistani-French woman, which sparked a nationwide outrage, was arrested on Monday in the country's Punjab province.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan told reporters that Abid Malhi, the prime suspect of the Lahore-Sialkot motorway gang-rape case, has been arrested from Faisalabad, some 180kms from here.

Over a month ago, the woman was raped by Malhi and his accomplice Shafqat Ali in front of her children, according to the police.

Malhi was arrested in an intelligence-based operation during a raid in Faisalabad, the minister said, adding that it will be the government's main priority to get him convicted in the shortest possible time.

Last week, the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore ordered the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to refrain from airing any content relating to the incident on the request of Lahore police in which it was alleged that the police failed to arrest the prime suspect because of the "reckless media coverage."

ALSO READ | Pakistan court orders media regulatory body to stop coverage of highway gang-rape incident

Minister Chohan said that Malhi managed to flee during four police raids as the media reported about the launch of operation, thus alerting the suspect.

He gave credit to the court's ruling.

In the wake of the incident, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that he was in favour of "public hanging" of rapists.

He said that he supported the public demand on public hanging in such cases.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government said that it was drafting a law proposing "harsher punishment" for rapists.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan highway gangrape Pakistan rape cases
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp