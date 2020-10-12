South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison in Senate race raises record USD 57 million

By Associated Press

COLUMBIA: South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison has shattered congressional fundraising records, bringing in USD 57 million in the final quarter for his US Senate campaign against Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham as the GOP tries to retain control of the chamber in the November 3 election.

Harrison's campaign said Sunday the total was the largest-ever during a single three-month period by any Senate candidate.

That tops the USD 38 million raised by Democrat Beto O'Rourke in 2018 in the final fundraising period of his challenge to Sen Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who won the race, and comes as other Democratic Senate challengers continue to rake in eye-popping cash against Republican incumbents.

The third-quarter amount brings Harrison's overall campaign fundraising to USD 86 million.

Attributing the success to grassroots support, Harrison's campaign said the USD 57 million came in the form of 1.5 million donations from 994,000 donors.

The average contribution was USD 37.

"This campaign is making history, because we're focused on restoring hope back to South Carolina," said Guy King, Harrison's campaign spokesman.

"While Lindsey Graham continues playing political games in Washington, Jaime Harrison is remaining laser-focused on the real issues impacting people here - like health care, broadband access, and COVID relief for businesses and families." Graham hasn't released fundraising totals for the latest quarter, although it's likely he's been eclipsed by Harrison, an associate Democratic National Committee chairman and former lobbyist.

Last month, Graham made a public fundraising plea to help him keep up with Harrison, saying on Fox News he was "getting killed financially" by Harrison, who he predicted would "raise $100 million." "The money is because they hate my guts," Graham added.

In a statement Sunday, Graham questioned whether the money would have any real effect on South Carolina's electorate, which has not voted in a Democratic Senate candidate since the 1998 reelection of Sen.Fritz Hollings.

"The problem is there's not enough money in the world to convince South Carolinians to vote for the radical liberal agenda," Graham said, citing top Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Sen.

Chuck Schumer of New York as leaders he says support that agenda.

Other challengers are making financial strides.

Kentucky's Amy McGrath hasn't released third-quarter figures in her race against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell but had raised USD47 million as of the end of June, compared with McConnell's USD 37 million, which was through September.

In her challenge to Maine Sen.

Susan Collins, Democrat Sara Gideon had taken in USD 24 million as of the end of June, compared with the incumbent's USD 17 million through last month.

The latest fundraising report comes one day before the start of what's predicted to be a contentious hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee - chaired by Graham - on President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Graham's commitment to confirming Trump's third nominee to the court has become a focal point in the Senate campaign, with Harrison frequently chiding Graham for reversing on previous promises not to consider election-year nominations.