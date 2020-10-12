STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US man arrested for allegedly putting razer blades into pizza dough

A customer at the Hannaford's grocery story in Saco, Maine found razor blades in a Portland Pie brand pizza dough purchased on Oct. 5, authorities said.

Published: 12th October 2020 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

pizza

For representational purposes

By Associated Press

SACO: A man suspected of putting razor blades into fresh pizza dough sold at a Maine supermarket was arrested, officials said.

A customer at the Hannaford's grocery story in Saco, Maine found razor blades in a Portland Pie brand pizza dough purchased on Oct. 5, authorities said.

Portland Pie-branded products are supplied by It'll Be Pizza.

The man arrested in Dover, New Hampshire, is a former employee of the company, police said.

The police investigation widened in subsequent days to include other tampering cases in Sanford, Maine, and in Dover, New Hampshire.

Hannaford on Sunday issued a recall for all Portland Pie dough and cheese products sold between Aug. 1 and Oct. 11 at its 184 stores in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Hannaford has expanded its recall for Portland Pie pizza dough to include all Portland Pie branded products at all Hannaford stores," said spokesperson Ericka Dodge.

The spokesperson referred other questions Monday to the Saco Police Department, which is leading the investigation.

Nicholas R. Mitchell, 38, of Dover, remained detained Monday on a fugitive from justice charge at the Strafford County Jail in Dover, New Hampshire.

The jail didn't have any information on whether he had a lawyer.

Saco Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress said the suspect will be extradited back to Maine.

Charges will be revealed when he's arraigned in court in Maine, Huntress said Monday.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pizza dough razer blades razer blades in pizza dough
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp