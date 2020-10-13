Alarming spike in daily COVID-19 infections reported in South Korea

By ANI

SEOUL: South Korea registered 102 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, marking the first time since the start of this month that over 100 daily cases were reported, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The total number of coronavirus cases in South Korea now stands at 24,805, while the death toll stood at 434, the KCDC said.

Of the 102 new cases, 69 are local (18 of them registered in Seoul) while 33 were imported from abroad. More than 90 current COVID-19 patients in South Korea are in serious condition.

Social distancing measures were eased in South Korea from October 12, as the number of daily cases had stayed below 100. On average, around 60 new cases have been reported in the country, but on Monday, South Korea reported 98 new cases.

Starting Tuesday, October 13, people in South Korea will be required to wear face masks on public transportation and in public places; violators could be fined.