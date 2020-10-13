STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Israel surpasses 2,000 deaths from coronavirus

Israel's infection rate is gradually decreasing, and the Cabinet is deliberating how and when the government will start to lift restrictions.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews keep social distancing, wear face masks during a morning prayer next to their houses as synagogues are limited to twenty people in Israel.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews keep social distancing, wear face masks during a morning prayer next to their houses as synagogues are limited to twenty people in Israel. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JERUSALEM: Israel has now recorded more than 2,000 deaths from the coronavirus as the country remains under lockdown for a fourth week to quell the outbreak.

The Health Ministry reported on Monday night that the country had surpassed 2,000 deaths. It reported five more fatalities on Tuesday, raising the toll to 2,021.

Israel - which has confirmed more than 295,000 cases - had garnered praise earlier this year for its swift imposition of travel restrictions to limit the pandemic's spread, but after lifting the first nationwide lockdown in May, new cases quickly increased.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government imposed a second blanket lockdown on September 18 as the infection rate per capita grew to one of the highest in the world.

Israel's infection rate is gradually decreasing, and the Cabinet is deliberating how and when the government will start to lift restrictions.

More from World.
